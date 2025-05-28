4-time WWE World Champion could play the perfect bully, says Bubba Ray Dudley

WWE Superstars play different on-screen characters throughout their careers in the promotion. Recently, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley praised Sheamus and said he could play the perfect bully on the company's programming.

In his early days, Sheamus played a vicious heel in the Stamford-based promotion and didn't hold back against his opponents inside the ring. However, The Celtic Warrior's character changed with time as he worked in different divisions across both brands.

On Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley talked about the company lacking a serious bully-esque character and praised Sheamus' past efforts. The tag team legend spoke highly of the one-time World Heavyweight Champion and three-time WWE Champion's character work on TV.

"Why can't we have a typical bully? You know who could do this role very, very well? Sheamus. Sheamus is really good at playing the bully role," Dudley said. (From 11:10 to 11:21)

Sheamus could feud with top WWE name on RAW

Earlier this year, Sheamus went on hiatus after he failed to defeat Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in Texas. While The Celtic Warrior was upset about missing WrestleMania 41, he returned to the company after the event.

Rusev made his long-awaited return to the promotion in April and started a feud with The Alpha Academy. Later, he defeated Otis in a one-on-one match, and Akira Tozawa pushed for a singles match against The Bulgarian Brute.

After losing to the former United States Champion, Tozawa suffered a beatdown. This led to Sheamus coming out to save the day. However, The Celtic Warrior's former League of Nations stablemate left without instigating him.

It was reported that Sheamus could feud with Rusev on Monday Night RAW. The rivalry has now become a reality after the duo's latest interaction. It'll be interesting to see what's next between the former stablemates on the red brand.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

