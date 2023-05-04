"Saw it coming long time ago!!" - Twitter reacts after Tony Khan announces new AEW hiring

In a surprise announcement, Tony Khan revealed that AEW has hired Will Washington as their new Wrestling Administration Coordinator. Fans have expressed their thoughts about the news on Twitter.

A recent update from Fightful Select revealed that Washington had agreed to a deal with AEW a week before the April 26th Dynamite. Several talents were also informed about his move during the tapings.

Washington's role in All Elite Wrestling would be to oversee continuity and help with long-term creative planning, working directly with Khan. However, due to his new role, he will no longer contribute news to the publication. He is contractually barred from doing so due to a potential conflict of interest.

The news of Will Washington joining AEW has caused excitement on social media, with fans showing support, speculating on his role and impact on the company's creative direction.

Overall, this is a significant move for Tony Khan's promotion and could have a big impact on the company’s future. With Washington’s experience and expertise, he is sure to make a positive contribution to the company and help take it to new heights.

