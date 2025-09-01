"Say sorry," "Claudio to WWE confirmed" - Fans erupt after the AEW star suddenly gets namedropped at Clash in Paris 2025

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli was mentioned at WWE Clash in Paris, and fans on social media reacted to the same. He was mentioned by his old name after his move was performed at the event.

At WWE Clash in Paris 2025, John Cena squared off against Logan Paul. It was a fun match with both competitors using all the major moves in their arsenal. Logan also performed a running uppercut, a maneuver popularized by Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro).

The uppercut didn't really connect as expected, but Cena still went down. Michael Cole also mentioned on commentary that the uppercut was "Cesaro-like."

Fans on X took notice of the Cesaro namedrop by Michael Cole at Clash in Paris. Most viewers think that the uppercut by Logan Paul was nothing like Claudio's. A fan also wrote that The Swiss Cyborg could be back in the Stamford-based promotion:

Fans on X reacted to Michael Cole mentioning Cesaro after his uppercut was performed during Clash in Paris 2025

Speaking of the match, John Cena and Logan Paul pulled out all the stops. At the end of a great encounter, Cena managed to secure the win with two AAs.

The former WWE star failed to win his brutal AEW match

Former WWE star Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) competed in a falls count anywhere match against Darby Allin last week on AEW Dynamite. Darby is currently feuding with The Death Riders, and Claudio is also a big part of the heel faction.

The falls count anywhere match was filled with some backstage spots and ended with Darby Allin getting the win over Claudio. Previously, The Swiss Cyborg couldn't win the Lights Out Steel Cage Match for his team at Forbidden Door 2025.

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Claudio Castagnoli in AEW.

