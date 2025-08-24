Jon Moxley suffers huge defeat at AEW Forbidden Door, 26-time champion wins his last match!

Jon Moxley suffered another major defeat in AEW, this one coming at Forbidden Door 2025 in a match that also saw a 26-time champion in action for the Jacksonville-based promotion for the final time.In the main event of AEW Forbidden Door, Jon Moxley teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd, and the Young Bucks to take on Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi in an Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match. The bout kicked off at breakneck pace with both teams exchanging blows in the ring. Soon after, the heels took control and started to dominate. Several gruesome spots, including the use of a fork to attack Allin's ear, crashing through barbed wire tables, and multiple dives off the top of the cage, marked this clash.Near the end, all the stars involved exchanged their top moves before the 26-time champion Hiroshi Tanahashi hit Matt Jackson with his signature high-flying Splash for the pinfall victory. This match was also the former IWGP World Champion's final match in the UK as part of his retirement tour, which concludes in January 2026.It is also worth noting that this loss came as a massive setback for Jon Moxley, who now has back-to-back defeats in AEW PPVs.Jon Moxley seemingly gives Kris Statlander $100,000 on AEW CollisionJon Moxley has been in and around Kris Statlander for a while now. While not actively trying to recruit her into his group, the Purveyor of Violence seems to be keeping track of her recent successes.On this week's Collision, Statlander and her ally Harley Cameron were shown backstage discussing Stat winning $100,000 on the previous week's Collision episode. However, it was revealed that the money being deducted from The Young Bucks' salaries had not reached her yet. In the immediate aftermath of this conversation, Moxley and the Death Riders appeared, and the former retrieved a green envelope from the locker room to give to Statlander. The pouch seemed to contain the former TBS Champion's winnings of $100,000.All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINK.@callmekrisstat still hadn’t received her $100K reward, until @JonMoxley made sure it was honored! Watch #AEWCollision on TNT &amp;amp;amp; HBO MaxIt remains to be seen how the storyline between the Death Riders and Kris Statlander unfolds in the future.