Scary botch involving Chris Jericho occurs during AEW Dynamite

A massive botch entailing Chris Jericho during a match occurred on AEW Dynamite.

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite was held at UNO Lakefront Arena, New Orleans.

On the show, Chris Jericho was scheduled to face Don Callis Family's Kyle Fletcher. This was a hard-fought match where Kyle had the upper hand for most of the contest.

Despite the ROH Television Champion's best efforts, he ultimately fell short and lost to Jericho in an entertaining match. While the bout was fun to watch, a huge botch occurred during the match.

Kyle was trying to perform what seemed to be a falcon arrow from the second rope. Even before the move was executed the move, both the stars fell on the mat in a haphazard manner.

Expand Tweet

This was almost a catastrophic botch as both the stars could have been injured severely. The duo however completed the match and there were no obvious signs of injuries.

Following the match, Konosuke Takeshita confronted Jericho as he will face the 53-year-old star on the next episode of Dynamite.

Fans are eager to see if The Ocho will pick up the win twice in a row, or if Takeshita could prevail over him.

What did you think of this week's Dynamite episode? Let us know in the comments section below.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here