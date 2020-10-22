Scary injury situation on AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes rushed to the ring after the show 

The main event of the latest episode of AEW Dynamite featured a massive four-way tag team match to determine the new #1 contenders for FTR's AEW World Tag Team Championship.

The Young Bucks beat John Silver & Alex Reynolds, Private Party, and The Butcher & The Blade in a typically all-action and grueling tag team contest.

The match, however, had a scary moment as well. It has now been revealed that Alex Reynolds was legitimately knocked out during one of the spots of the match. The spot in question was when Private Party hit a double team move on Reynolds from the top rope. Private Party landed hard on Reynolds' head, and the Dark Order member was unresponsive for some time after getting knocked out cold.

It was revealed that The Blade had to drag Reynolds to the corner so that they could tag the injured wrestler out of the match.

The AEW medics checked up on Alex Reynolds at ringside. Cody Rhodes also rushed to the ring after the show went off the air.

You can check out photos and videos of the incident below:

Looks like Alex Reynolds took a shot to the face from Isiah Kassidy's thigh. The lights definitely went out for a minute or so. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Io8Ss2gPal — Ross Wheatley (@Ross_Wheatley) October 22, 2020

What happened after AEW Dynamite went off the air?

As seen in the video above, Alex Reynolds managed to get up on his feet before making his way to the backstage area.

It's also interesting to note that Alex Reynolds was left unconscious in the ring for a considerable amount of time before he was taken out of the equation.

AEW would have conducted more tests on Reynolds after the show, and we should get a clear idea of his status in the next few hours. We should get more updates on his condition sooner rather than later, so stay tuned.

Tony Khan made his way to the ring after this week's AEW Dynamite to support Chris Jericho.

For Le Dinner Debonair, @IAmJericho & @The_MJF stayed up until 2am today filming. It was done 20 minutes before air. Incredible work. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SQfQIXGuOd — Florida Wrestling Fan (@FLWrestlingFan) October 22, 2020

Jericho addressed the fans in attendance, and he revealed that the 'Le Dinner Debonair' segment between him and MJF was taped at 2 am ET today. The taping concluded 22 minutes before the show was aired. Le Champion thanked the fans for attending the show before ending his address.

As noted above, we'll keep you updated regarding Alex Reynolds' status.