"Say something because I want to retire" - Scorpio Sky discloses interesting detail about his deal with AEW personality

AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky shared some details on how his manager, Dan Lambert, proposed a really shocking offer for him and his partner Ethan Page.

Originally from the American Top Team, Lambert has taken over managerial duties for Men of the Year. The group, including Paige VanZant, has been on a roll, starting with a win against Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, and Frankie Kazarian at Double or Nothing in a six-person tag team match.

A few days ago on AEW Rampage, Sky successfully defended his TNT Championship against Dante Martin. The title match came to fruition when Martin challenged Sky twice at Double or Nothing and Dynamite.

While guesting on AEW Unrestricted, Sky revealed that Lambert offered him and Page a lot of money. The TNT Champion added that he would be ready to hang up his boots as the latter would take care of them.

"For people that don’t know, Dan has a lot of money. Like a lot, a lot, a lot of money. He told Ethan [Page] and I, if he gets us canceled, he will take care of us for the rest of our lives. That’s a shoot. So every week, I’m in the ring and I’m like, ‘Say something because I want to retire!’", Sky said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Scorpio Sky loves working with Dan Lambert in AEW

During the same podcast episode, the TNT Champion had nothing but appreciation for his manager. Scorpio Sky emphasized that Dan Lambert is a great heel who can easily generate heat from fans due to his mic skills.

"Working with Dan has been great. I know a lot of people don’t like him. He gets good heat though. He’s really, really good at being an antagonist, he gets under people’s skin, he knows how to talk, and he absolutely loves pro wrestling. And it comes through in everything he does." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Sky recently challenged the returning Miro on the same podcast, and it will be interesting to see if The Redeemer will step up to reclaim his title back.

