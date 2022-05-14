Scorpio Sky retains TNT Championship on AEW Rampage, attacks former partner after the match

Reigning TNT Champion Scorpio Sky came out on top against Frankie Kazarian on AEW Rampage this week.

The two stars have been tag-team members in the past, with their team being called SCU (SoCal Uncensored). Among other achievements, the duo became the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions in 2019. By the end of 2021, though, SCU had dissolved, with their last match being a loss against The Young Bucks.

Scorpio Sky proved to be a man of his word as he gave Kazarian the promised title shot this week. A grueling match ensued, with the two former teammates fighting tooth and nail for the win.

Dan Lambert and Ethan Page interfered in the match, leading to Kazarian losing. When Scorpio confronted the Men of the Year post-match, Ethan forced the champion to pick a side. This resulted in Scorpio turning on his old teammate and initiating a beatdown on Kazarian.

Dan Lambert also called out Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti, who were sitting in the audience. They promptly stormed into the ring with a steel chair in hand.

The couple were seen staring down the Men of the Year as the show went off air. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the Spanish God will attempt to challenge for the TNT title once again in the future.

Scorpio Sky recently praised fellow AEW star, Sammy Guevara

Although the two stars are involved in a heated rivalry on-screen, the reigning TNT Champion has spoken highly of Sammy Guevara.

The feud between the Spanish God and Scorpio Sky has led to a lot of back and forth title changes in the past couple of months. Aside from the intense fights the two have had, they also regularly exchange heated words on social media.

In an interview on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha, Scorpio stepped out of his on-screen character to praise the former TNT Champion.

“Sammy Guevara is, rivalry aside, an incredible performer. He always goes out and puts on a great show for fans and he doesn't care about his body. He’s always wanting to top himself. He’s the type of guy you want to be in a ladder match against, especially since his main concern is always crashing and burning.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Although Scorpio Sky's feud with Sammy Guevara has already given the fans a few matches, it seems like the rivalry is not yet over. Only time will tell what lies ahead for these AEW stars.

