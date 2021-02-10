Scorpio Sky reveals how he got to know his teammates before AEW

Scorpio Sky has already held the AEW Tag Team Championships during his time as a part of SCU. However, it appears that SCU has helped him in quite a few other ways.

SCU was one of the most dominant tag teams in AEW early on and also won the first-ever AEW Tag Team Championships. Scorpio Sky recently talked about a variety of topics on AEW Unrestricted.

Speaking about working with Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian of SCU, Scorpio Sky revealed how he met the two wrestlers and how they came to work together as a faction. At the time, he was working with them anyway, so it became the perfect move for him as a wrestler as well.

“Fortunately, I was able to meet them in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla very early in my career, probably a year or two in, and they were just always really nice and helpful to me. When I tried to work for Impact years later, again, they were really helpful. They carried it over to Ring of Honor as well, and so once I started working with Ring of Honor, they just kind of took me under their wing. And I was riding with them anyway, and I found out they wanted a third guy because they wanted to form a trio and go after the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships.

Scorpio Sky went on to describe the process of how he became a member of SoCal Uncensored with Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian, revealing that it was the perfect opportunity for him to learn from the more experienced wrestlers.

“It was like, well you’re a SoCal guy. You’re riding with us. It makes a lot of sense. We’re all very similar. Why don’t we do it, and I thought it was a great idea. I was very much on board with it, to be able to ride with those guys and learn from them. And I think it’s no coincidence that I have become the performer I am now that I’ve been under their wing, and they just make me better every day.”

Scorpio Sky on breaking out of the Southern California wrestling scene

Scorpio Sky grew up with Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels as two of his idols. He talked about how when they were in the wrestling scene in Southern California, it was the duo of Kazarian and Daniels that everyone was familiar with, and every wrestler wanted to be like them.

“I’ve known Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian my entire career. They were SoCal guys, obviously, and when you were in the wrestling scene in Southern California and you were coming up, you always looked at Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels and you thought, okay, those are the guys I want to be."

Scorpio Sky revealed that Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian were two of the only wrestlers who were able to break out of the wrestling scene in Southern California to make a name for themselves.

"It’s weird. It’s like a bubble out here where you just kind of get overlooked by the rest of the world strangely enough, and so those were the two guys or two of the guys that broke out. And they were in Impact and different companies, and people knew who they were. And so you’d look and you say, okay, I want to be like those guys."

Not only did Scorpio Sky meet the two wrestlers, but they also became a team and they currently remain one of the strongest tag teams in AEW.