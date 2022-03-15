"I even tailored some of my stuff to be like him!" - AEW star reacts to Scott Hall passing away

AEW star QT Marshall took to Twitter to talk about the passing of Scott Hall and how the Hall of Famer influenced his career.

Hall (a.k.a. Razor Ramon) passed away today after suffering three back-to-back heart attacks due to complications coming out of hip surgery.

His friend Kevin Nash broke the news in an Instagram post yesterday that the Hall of Famer would be removed from life support once his family gathered at the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia.

Following Hall's death, Marshall paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer on social media, saying that he was his wrestling idol and that he even mimicked the latter's in-ring movements. Hall also gave The Factory leader advice on how to make himself look great, but the latter unfortunately didn't heed that.

"Razor made me want to become a professional wrestler. I even tailored some of my stuff to be like him! He once said I need to be more selfish and stop worrying about making others look great. I obviously didn’t take his advice! He was one of the coolest to ever do it…#BadGuy," tweeted Marshall.

Here is the full tweet:

Scott Hall passed away as tributes poured in

Undoubtedly, Scott Hall's passing has made the wrestling world poorer. Many current and former superstars looked up to him as a mentor and inspiration. It is no surprise that tributes, condolences, and stories from the wrestling world have been pouring in to remember the legend.

Triple H, one of his best friends and a co-member of The Kliq, was severely gutted about the news of Hall's death.

AEW star Malakai Black also shared a story from his time in NXT about Scott Hall and Shawn Michaels' WrestleMania X ladder match for the Intercontinental title. Black and Johnny Gargano had a front-row seat with a full detailed explanation from the two legends on how they executed the match.

Malakai Black @malakaiblxck I had the utmost pleasure of sitting in class with Shawn and Scott while watching back their infamous ladder match at the request of @JohnnyGargano and hear them explain why and how they did what they did, a valuable memory that will remain a life time. Travel easy, Scott. I had the utmost pleasure of sitting in class with Shawn and Scott while watching back their infamous ladder match at the request of @JohnnyGargano and hear them explain why and how they did what they did, a valuable memory that will remain a life time. Travel easy, Scott.

Hall was known as Razor Ramon during his time with the WWE and was a four-time Intercontinental Champion. He went to WCW in 1996 and took Kevin Nash with him, thus kickstarting the New World Order (nWo) with Hulk Hogan as the third member.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to the family and friends of Scott Hall.

Edited by Debottam Saha