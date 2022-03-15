"He was my hero" - AEW's Kip Sabian pays tribute to the late WWE legend Scott Hall

The death of Scott Hall garnered numerous reactions from the wrestling world. AEW star Kip Sabian didn't hide his sadness about the news of Hall's death.

Hall died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia, after his life support was removed at his family's wishes. He suffered three heart attacks due to blood clot complications following his previous surgery. The surgery was performed on his hip after he suffered a fall.

Sabian took to social media to pay homage to the wrestling legend. He said that Hall was his mentor and his wrestling hero.

During his difficult time, Sabian recalled that the former nWo member even treated him to a dinner and shared his knowledge of the business without hesitation. He also added that the "drip" he's wearing whenever he's in the ring was inspired by Hall.

This was Sabian's full tweet:

A look back at the career of Scott Hall

Scott Hall started his career at the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) in 1984 for Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF). He feuded with the late Dusty Rhodes and was partnered with Dan Spivey as the "American Starship."

Hall went to the American Wrestling Association (AWA) in 1985 and teamed up with Curt Hennig. They won the AWA World Tag Team Championship by beating Jimmy Garvin and Steven Regal.

Later in his AWA stint, Hall received AWA World Heavyweight Title shots against Stan Hansen and Rick Martel. Owner Verne Gagne wanted to put the belt on him but The Bad Guy refused due to the "cold weather."

WellsMania Podcast @WellsMania



I’m gonna reveal my Top 10 Favorite Matches, Memories, Moments, etc. from The Bad Guy!



Where will WrestleMania X come in on the list? Episode 58 of #WellsManiaPodcast will be a tribute episode to Scott Hall.I’m gonna reveal my Top 10 Favorite Matches, Memories, Moments, etc. from The Bad Guy!Where will WrestleMania X come in on the list? Episode 58 of #WellsManiaPodcast will be a tribute episode to Scott Hall. I’m gonna reveal my Top 10 Favorite Matches, Memories, Moments, etc. from The Bad Guy!Where will WrestleMania X come in on the list? https://t.co/IP0DKA046y

However, his greatest success would come when he arrived in WWF (now WWE) in 1992. He was repackaged as Razor Ramon, a Cuban American bully from Miami.

From there, he went on to become a four-time Intercontinental Champion. His greatest title win came from WrestleMania X when he beat Shawn Michaels in a ladder match for the undisputed Intercontinental Title.

Hall went to WCW in 1996 by "invading" the company and Kevin Nash went along with him. The Outsiders created the new World order (nWo) alongside Hulk Hogan that kickstarted the boom period in the wrestling business.

Hall was definitely a wrestling trailblazer and his contributions will never, ever be forgotten.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to the family and friends of Scott Hall.

Edited by Pratik Singh