Scrapped plans for Danhausen to work with WWE revealed by analyst

A former WWE name has disclosed some nixed plans for Danhausen in WWE. The analyst being discussed is Matt Camp. He used to host The Bump at the Triple H-led promotion. After working with the company since 2019, he was released in February 2024.

The Kid Gorgeous is currently signed to AEW and has been known for his comical gimmick worldwide. Despite not being injured, the star hasn't appeared on TV since December 2023.

While speaking on his The Wrestling Matt podcast, the former WWE analyst stated that he had a pitch for the Very Nice Very Evil, and the duo met in September 2021.

"I wanted Danhausen to come work and do things with me and WWE. I had an entire pitch... He was under contract at that time. It never went anywhere, so I wasn't tampering or anything like that. But he was under contract; I think he was doing ROH stuff, whatever it might have been... [shows a picture with Hausen] This was September 2021. There's me and Danhausen in Connecticut... I reached out to him after he did the interview with Konnan..." Camp recalled.

He wanted to do a fashion show-like segment with him, Kayla Braxton, Dalton Castle, and RJ City as judges. However, it didn't work out.

"I thought he could bring a lot to the table. And I had this pitch to do a fashion show, it never went anywhere because we could not get him, But I wanted to do a fashion show with Danhausen, Kayla [Braxton], Dalton Castle, and RJ City as the judges judging like wrestling gears. It might have been a one-off. I don't what it would have been." (00:55-02:35)

Danhausen recently shared a cryptic message

The 33-year-old star hasn't appeared on AEW for over six months. However, he has been appearing in GCW and other independent promotions.

The former GCW World Champion recently shared a cryptic message on social media, seemingly venting frustration amid his AEW hiatus.

"I answer to none. I belong nowhere. I believe in nothing except myself," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil ever comes to WWE.

