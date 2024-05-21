"I belong nowhere" - Popular AEW star posts unexpected message, his last appearance was in 2023

A top AEW star has seemingly vented his frustrations with the company in a recent post. The star in question is none other than Danhausen. The face-painted star last appeared on All Elite Wrestling last December, where he teamed up with Orange Cassidy on the special Thanksgiving episode of AEW Dynamite.

Despite being absent from All Elite Wrestling Television, Danhausen has stayed active on the Independent circuit and recently defeated Blake Christain to become the GCW World Champion. However, it was short-lived as GCW General Manager restarted the match, resulting in Blake retaining the title.

In a recent post on his Instagram account, the Very Nice Very Evil star shared a cryptic post and potentially hinted at his departure from Tony Khan's promotion.

"I answer to none. I belong nowhere. I believe in nothing except myself," he wrote.

Tony Khan signed Danhausen to All Elite Wrestling in 2022, and the 33-year-old soon became one of the top acts in the company and was involved in segments with top stars including CM Punk.

The face-painted star has stayed friends with the Best in the World and often interacts with him on social media. It will be interesting to see when the promotion decides to bring him back on TV.

Matt Cardona's controversial decision after AEW star Danhausen's recent match

GCW held their Rather You Than Me event in Tampa Florida on May 3, 2024, where Danhausen shockingly defeated Blake Christian, ending his 334-day title reign. This was the first major World Title for the AEW star, as he became the new GCW World Champion.

However, the GCW General Manager, Matt Cardona quickly demanded to restart of the match which allowed Blake Christian to capitalize on the referee's distraction and use the Gucci Bag to hit Danhausen and regain his GCW World Championship.

Danhausen's main focus currently seems to be the GCW World Championship. However, the latter has hinted through his posts that he wants to return to All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if the Very Nice Very Evil star returns to AEW television sometime soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback