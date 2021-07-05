"Screaming in my face" - AEW star recalls working with Bayley in WWE

AEW star Tay Conti recently looked back at her time in WWE and recalled how SmackDown star Bayley screamed at her during her tryouts with the company.

Despite being a pretty highly-valued talent upon her signing in 2016, Conti was cut from WWE in April 2020 due to the budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the setback didn't deter her, as she started appearing in AEW soon after her non-compete clause ended. The Brazilian star officially signed on the dotted line with the promotion in September.

Appearing on a special episode of the Oral Sessions podcast hosted by Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, the AEW star spoke about many topics, most notably about how she didn't know anything about wrestling when she signed with WWE.

Tay Conti explained that she relied on copying other performers during the tryout since she had no clue about wrestling. She also mentioned that Bayley was by her side, constantly screaming in her face and motivating her to do better. Despite the initial struggles, Conti admitted that she eventually started enjoying pro wrestling.

“I had to watch it first and then try to do it and I’m like ‘oh my god. I have no idea what I’m doing.’ I had to be copying what other people were doing because I had no clue. But that was fun. That was a great opportunity I will never forget. And I remember Bayley like, every time I was doing this, she was like ‘AHHHHH!’ Screaming in my face. She was motivating me. I was like ‘hell yeah. I like this," said Tay Conti. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Tay Conti is enjoying a career resurgence in AEW

Though Tay Conti's WWE career fizzled out after a promising start, the same cannot be said about her AEW run so far. Since debuting in a tag team with Anna Jay in the AEW Women's Tag Team Tournament, she has steadily risen through the ranks in the promotion.

Conti has challenged both for the NWA and the AEW Women's Championship on AEW Dynamite. Despite falling short of capturing the titles, she impressed fans with her martial arts-based offense. Once the current women's champion Britt Baker finishes her business with Nyla Rose, Tay Conti could emerge as an intriguing babyface challenger.

