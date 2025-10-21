  • home icon
  "See you in the court" - AEW star Mercedes Mone responds to disrespectful message from fan

"See you in the court" - AEW star Mercedes Mone responds to disrespectful message from fan

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 21, 2025 01:05 GMT
Mercedes Mone is the longest reigning TBS Champion
Mercedes Mone is the longest reigning TBS Champion [Image Credit" star's Instagram]

AEW star Mercedes Mone threatened to hit a fan with legal actions after criticism. She has always been a polarising figure among the wrestling fans. She recently broke Ultimo Dragon's record for holding the most championships at once. This did not sit well with many fans, and multiple fans have been despising her current run on social media.

The CEO has won two championships in the last week. She won her 11th title at WrestleDream after defeating Mina Shirakawa and took the Interim ROH Women's World Television Champion. In just a couple of days, she won the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women's Championship after standing tall over Jody Threat. While some fans are enjoying her reign, several are criticizing her for winning multiple titles.

A fan claimed that Mercedes Mone is the 'worst women's wrestler alive today' as she has no talent and all the belts. Responding to the user on X, the TBS Champion tagged her boyfriend, Beast Mortos, and said that she would see the fan in court. The masked star is also a lawyer, and the two have been dating since June 2025.

"See you in the court! @BeastMortos," Mone wrote.

Veteran believes Tony Khan was paid to put titles in AEW

The TBS Champion has been winning championships from different promotions, even internationally. A veteran believes the title wins might be set up.

While speaking on Coach and Bro, Vince Russo claimed that Tony Khan must be paying for some of the titles to be put on Mercedes Mone.

"Coach, think about this, because you know this is happening. Whatever belt she is getting from whatever outside organization, how much is Tony Khan paying that organization for? I bet you he is paying 100 grand at least to put one of those on her. I guarantee you," Russo said.

It will be interesting to see how many titles she wins in the future.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Angana Roy
