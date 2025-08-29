“I guarantee you”- Tony Khan is paying promotions to put their titles on Mercedes Mone, claims ex-WWE writer

A former WWE head writer claimed that wrestling promotions are putting their titles on Mercedes Mone after being paid by Tony Khan. The veteran also guessed the amount that the promotions receive from Tony.Aside from holding the AEW TBS Championship for 450+ days and also the Owen Hart Foundation belt, Mercedes Mone has 7 more title belts from across different promotions like CMLL, RevPro, and more. While Mone continues to conquer a number of titles, the former WWE writer, Vince Russo believes promotions are being paid to put their titles on The CEO.Speaking on the Coach &amp; Bro podcast, Vince Russo claimed that Tony Khan is probably paying nearly 100 grand to the wrestling promotions for putting their titles on Mercedes:&quot;Coach, think about this, because you know this is happening. Whatever belt she is getting from whatever outside organization, how much is Tony Khan paying that organization for? I bet you he is paying 100 grand at least to put one of those on her. I guarantee you,&quot; Russo said.Mercedes Mone's goal is to break an ex-WWE star's title recordMercedes Mone recently captured the Discovery Wrestling women's title in the UK and also successfully retained her TBS title at Forbidden Door 2025 to become '9 belts Mone.' This past Wednesday on Dynamite, Mercedes had a championship celebration segment.During the segment, The CEO highlighted the record of holding 10 titles by the former WWE star and veteran, Ultimo Dragon. Mone vowed to break Dragon's record by holding more than 10 title belts:&quot;I’m a history maker. A record breaker. Ultimo Dragon had 10 titles—and I am going to smash that record. So to any woman out there with a title—I’m coming for you. And you’re going to love the taste of Mone,&quot; Mercedes stated.Hereafter, fans will have to wait and see if Mercedes will win more titles and break Ultimo Dragon's record.