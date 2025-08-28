Mercedes Mone sends a message after revealing her goal on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone currently has nine titles to her name. She is the reigning AEW TBS Champion, the CMLL World Women's Champion, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion, and more. She already has a Hall of Fame-worthy career and has no intention of slowing down.

On this week's Dynamite, the former Sasha Banks made a bold statement. She said that she wants to smash Último Dragón's legendary ten-title record. Furthermore, she warned every female champion that she intends to dethrone them and add their title to her collection.

"I’m a history maker. A record breaker. Ultimo Dragon had 10 titles—and I am going to smash that record. So to any woman out there with a title—I’m coming for you. And you’re going to love the taste of Mone," Mercedes Mone said.

Interestingly, after Dynamite's conclusion, The CEO took to X/Twitter to confirm the above statement.

"Coming to snatch y’alls titles! 🤑."

It remains to be seen who will be the champion's next victim. "Ten Belts Mone" certainly does not seem impossible.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette despises Mercedes Mone

Time after time, former WWE personality Jim Cornette has made it clear that he dislikes The CEO. On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru on Cornette's official YouTube channel, the 63-year-old brutally buried the AEW star.

Cornette called Mercedes Mone physically unimpressive and a rotten actress.

"She's a rotten actress. She's physically unimpressive, she's, to me, in the ring because she misses as much as she hits, or she's trying to hold her wig on top, and you know, but she loves what she's doing. We can't deny that she's just not really very good at any of the parts of it. And did I mention those rotten promos? But she's got dedication," Cornette said.

Regardless of what Cornette thinks, Tony Khan has immense faith in Mone.

