"Seems unnecessary" - Current champion comments on Sting winning the Tag Team Titles in AEW (Exclusive)

A current wrestling champion commented on WWE Hall of Famer Sting recently winning the Tag Team Titles in AEW alongside Darby Allin. The titleholder in question is EC3.

Sting and Darby Allin defeated Big Bill and Ricky Starks to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the February 7, 2024, episode of Dynamite. The Young Bucks viciously attacked the Icon and the former TNT Champion during their victory celebration.

Matt and Nick Jackson are expected to be the WCW legend's final opponents for his retirement match at Revolution 2024, and it seems like the AEW World Tag Team Championship will be on the line in the contest.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 expressed his views on the creative direction for the Vigilante ahead of his last bout at the Greensboro Coliseum. The reigning NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion suggested that winning the tag titles was unnecessary to build the story surrounding Sting's legacy in pro-wrestling.

"It's not for me to decide whether he [Sting] should have the tag titles or not, but I think...because this is what it's really about - does him having the tag titles in this final run mean anything to you? Like, did [it] garner a reaction that 'Yeah! That's awesome, I'm so happy!' or was it just a prop being traded for the sake of adding more to a story that, in theory, probably doesn't need it," said EC3.

The former WWE Superstar continued:

"I think [his] legacy and the legend of him is enough, but I can't tell you the right decision. I can just tell you that to make people feel something - if so, then perhaps it's the right decision.. but if it's just a title change for the sake of a title change, to gussy up something that's already, you know, pretty real and pretty significant, seems unnecessary." [From 01:17 to 02:07]

Booker T reacted to Sting's high-risk spot from AEW Dynamite

Sting is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. The former WCW World Champion will draw the curtains on a decorated career spanning nearly four decades.

However, the Icon refuses to be slowed down by age, as seen from his performances in AEW. Booker T recently commented on a particularly dangerous spot involving the Insane Icon from a recent episode of Dynamite.

Sting teamed up with Darby Allin to take on Big Bill and Ricky Starks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the February 7, 2024 edition of Dynamite. The 64-year-old veteran executed a dive off of the balcony during the bout.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast, the NXT Commentator voiced his thoughts on the spot.

"I'm going to tell you right now, it was gnarly, bro. For him to take that and get up, I was like, 'Man!’ because one thing about gravity [is] it pulls that way just naturally, but as you get older, it pulls a lot harder. For instance, when you see one of these young guys do that same jump off that ledge, they gonna get some air. When you're older, you just want to land. You just want to get off it, then let gravity do the rest. You don't want to try to add anything to it." [From 18:16 to 18:58]

Will the Young Bucks dethrone Sting and Darby Allin as AEW World Tag Team Champions at Revolution 2024? Let us know your thoughts below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for transcription.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE