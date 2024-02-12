WWE Hall of Famer says Sting's recent spot ahead of his retirement at Revolution was "gnarly"

Sting is set to retire from in-ring competition next month, but that hasn't stopped him from engaging in high-risk spots during matches. In his latest bout, The Icon jumped off a balcony to perform a cross body on his opponents, shocking many viewers, including Booker T.

Last week, Sting and his tag team partner Darby Allin faced Big Bill and Ricky Starks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship on Dynamite. The Icon and his protege secured the victory and their first title as a duo in the promotion.

Many praised the WCW legend for his performance in the championship contest. On The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T lauded The Vigilante for performing the high-risk sequence and highlighted how difficult it was for a man his age to execute it.

"I'm going to tell you right now, it was gnarly, bro. For him to take that and get up, I was like, ‘Man!’ because one thing about gravity [is] it pulls that way just naturally, but as you get older, it pulls a lot harder. For instance, when you see one of these young guys do that same jump off that ledge, they gonna get some air. When you're older, you just want to land. You just want to get off it, then let gravity do the rest. You don't want to try to add anything to it." [18:16 - 18:58]

Booker T says Sting has God on his side

The Vigilante is 64 years old and has been wrestling for decades. In his AEW run, he has competed in several hard-hitting matches.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said God had been aiding The Icon while performing risky maneuvers in matches:

“This is like a high-power thing. God has definitely been on his side in this last run. God has really been on his side. They always talk about the power of prayer, man, and I must say in this situation right here that the only thing I could attribute to Sting’s last run is God is‌ literally on his side and guides him through this thing."

The Icon will compete in his last match at AEW Revolution in March 2024. There is no confirmation on who is going to be his final opponent. However, after his recent interactions with The Young Bucks, the Hall of Famer will likely face the heel duo alongside his tag team partner, Darby Allin.

