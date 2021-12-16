WATCH: Throwback video of AEW star paying tribute to WWE legend Rob Van Dam

AEW star Alan Angels has posted a clip of a very young Sammy Guevara paying tribute to WWE legend Rob Van Dam.

Taking to Twitter, the Dark Order star tweeted out a clip of Guevara doing the iconic Rob Van Dam pose and chant.

Check out the video posted by Alan Angels where Sammy Guevara can be seen paying tribute to Rob Van Dam:

Sammy Guevara is becoming a star in his own right; the reigning TNT Champion is regarded as one of the most athletic performers in the wrestling world today.

Since he signed with AEW, Guevara has been on the rise in Tony Khan's promotion. Early on, he joined forces with The Inner Circle, and his role in the group firmly placed him in the spotlight. The Spanish God later won the TNT Championship by beating Miro, and he has already defended it against veterans like Bobby Fish and Jay Lethal.

Guevara is set to defend his TNT Championship against Cody Rhodes later this month; The American Nightmare challenged him to a bout on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Rob Van Dam was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year

Rob Van Dam was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year as part of the Class of 2021. The former WWE Champion previously starred in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling for several years.

RVD once memorably teamed up with Sabu for a match against the current AEW World Tag Team Champions, Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix. RVD's final storyline in IMPACT Wrestling was with Sami Callihan; the legend beat his rival and subsequently left the company.

Rob Van Dam is one of the best high-flying performers of all time, and fans still remember his best years with ECW and WWE. The former WWE Champion is known for his incredible in-ring skills, and he has established his place as one of the all-time greats in wrestling.

What do you think about the video of Guevara posing like RVD? Sound off below.

