Serious accusation made against AEW; Tony Khan won't be happy

AEW President Tony Khan's company was recently called out for a major reason on social media. After failing to fill huge arenas of late, the promotion decided to switch to smaller venues, such as theatres, which had the additional effect of having a unique view on television. They have been doing recent shows in residency for the past few months, and everything was working smoothly until now.

Ad

AEW will be moving to the famous 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The promotion will start producing shows from this Wednesday and go on till September 11. Apart from weekly episodes, ROH pay-per-view Death Before Dishonor will also take place in the same venue. A couple of days before the first episode from the arena is aired, IATSE called out the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The International Alliance of Stage Theatrical Employees took to X/Twitter about AEW not meeting the standards of wages and benefits of employees. It isn't a good sign because the company will be in the arena for over three weeks.

Ad

Trending

"This week, IATSE Local 8 members are out in force to inform the public that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) events in Philadelphia are failing to meet area standards by paying substandard wages and benefits. When employers undercut these standards, it threatens wages, benefits, and job opportunities for all entertainment workers in the community," they wrote.

Ad

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

IATSE // #IASolidarity @IATSE This week, IATSE Local 8 members are out in force to inform the public that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) events in Philadelphia are failing to meet area standards by paying substandard wages and benefits. When employers undercut these standards it threatens wages, benefits, and job

Ad

Former WWE star wants to join AEW

Kayden Carter was released from the global sports entertainment juggernaut in May 2025 along with her tag team partner.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Kayden revealed how she felt the Jacksonville-based promotion's women's locker room was tougher and also wanted to become All Elite.

"Okay, so I know people will probably look down at me for saying this but I could give a sh*t because whatever, I wanna work. I think AEW is my speed, because, you know, those girls can f*cking go. I love the way that they work," she said.

Ad

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan deals with the ongoing backlash from the IATSE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!