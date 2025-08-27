Serious accusation made against AEW; Tony Khan won't be happy

AEW President Tony Khan's company was recently called out for a major reason on social media. After failing to fill huge arenas of late, the promotion decided to switch to smaller venues, such as theatres, which had the additional effect of having a unique view on television. They have been doing recent shows in residency for the past few months, and everything was working smoothly until now.
AEW will be moving to the famous 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The promotion will start producing shows from this Wednesday and go on till September 11. Apart from weekly episodes, ROH pay-per-view Death Before Dishonor will also take place in the same venue. A couple of days before the first episode from the arena is aired, IATSE called out the Jacksonville-based promotion.
The International Alliance of Stage Theatrical Employees took to X/Twitter about AEW not meeting the standards of wages and benefits of employees. It isn't a good sign because the company will be in the arena for over three weeks.
"This week, IATSE Local 8 members are out in force to inform the public that All Elite Wrestling (AEW) events in Philadelphia are failing to meet area standards by paying substandard wages and benefits. When employers undercut these standards, it threatens wages, benefits, and job opportunities for all entertainment workers in the community," they wrote.
Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!
Former WWE star wants to join AEW
Kayden Carter was released from the global sports entertainment juggernaut in May 2025 along with her tag team partner.
While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Kayden revealed how she felt the Jacksonville-based promotion's women's locker room was tougher and also wanted to become All Elite.
"Okay, so I know people will probably look down at me for saying this but I could give a sh*t because whatever, I wanna work. I think AEW is my speed, because, you know, those girls can f*cking go. I love the way that they work," she said.
It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan deals with the ongoing backlash from the IATSE.
Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!