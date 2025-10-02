  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Serious legal case against Tony Khan finally dismissed; ex-AEW stars had gone to court

Serious legal case against Tony Khan finally dismissed; ex-AEW stars had gone to court

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 02, 2025 03:03 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

An alleged case against AEW President Tony Khan was recently dismissed. In September 2024, three former names of the company, Kevin Kelly and the Tate Twins (Brandon Tate & Brent Tate), sued the promotion for defamation and other claims. Kelly is a former commentator who was fired from AEW in March last year, and the Tate brothers were released a month later.

Ad

Kevin Kelly lashed out at his co-commentator, Ian Riccaboni, on social media for allegedly trying to disrupt his career and was therefore released. A few weeks later, AEW let go of The Tate Twins, aka The Boys, and Tony explained that the two stars didn't obey the schedule, which cost them their jobs.

The two parties later joined forces and decided to sue AEW and its President for alleged defamation and breach of contract. After more than a year, Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston provided an update stating that the court had dismissed Kevin Kelly and The Tate Twins' lawsuit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

A former AEW champion was afraid of getting fired by Tony Khan

The Acclaimed was a popular tag team, but Max Caster's controversial raps were always the highlight of the night. The star was suspended a couple of times, which also put things on hold for his teammate, Anthony Bowens.

While speaking on Good Karma Wrestling, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion said he was afraid that Tony Khan might fire The Acclaimed because of Max's mistakes every week.

Ad
"People don't understand what I went through backstage with Max Caster. I can't be any more genuine - there were times where I thought I was not going to have a job anymore, and that is terrifying as somebody who has always dreamed of being on television, being on Dynamite, wrestling every week. And then to come to work and potentially have that ripped away for something that you didn't even do, that's a petrifying though," The Pride of Pro Wrestling said.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the other alleged lawsuits currently against Tony Khan.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications