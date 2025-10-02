Serious legal case against Tony Khan finally dismissed; ex-AEW stars had gone to court

An alleged case against AEW President Tony Khan was recently dismissed. In September 2024, three former names of the company, Kevin Kelly and the Tate Twins (Brandon Tate &amp; Brent Tate), sued the promotion for defamation and other claims. Kelly is a former commentator who was fired from AEW in March last year, and the Tate brothers were released a month later.Kevin Kelly lashed out at his co-commentator, Ian Riccaboni, on social media for allegedly trying to disrupt his career and was therefore released. A few weeks later, AEW let go of The Tate Twins, aka The Boys, and Tony explained that the two stars didn't obey the schedule, which cost them their jobs.The two parties later joined forces and decided to sue AEW and its President for alleged defamation and breach of contract. After more than a year, Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston provided an update stating that the court had dismissed Kevin Kelly and The Tate Twins' lawsuit.A former AEW champion was afraid of getting fired by Tony KhanThe Acclaimed was a popular tag team, but Max Caster's controversial raps were always the highlight of the night. The star was suspended a couple of times, which also put things on hold for his teammate, Anthony Bowens.While speaking on Good Karma Wrestling, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion said he was afraid that Tony Khan might fire The Acclaimed because of Max's mistakes every week.&quot;People don't understand what I went through backstage with Max Caster. I can't be any more genuine - there were times where I thought I was not going to have a job anymore, and that is terrifying as somebody who has always dreamed of being on television, being on Dynamite, wrestling every week. And then to come to work and potentially have that ripped away for something that you didn't even do, that's a petrifying though,&quot; The Pride of Pro Wrestling said.It will be interesting to see what happens with the other alleged lawsuits currently against Tony Khan.