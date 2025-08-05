Serious new update on lawsuit filed against AEW and Jon Moxley - Reports

AEW is in major trouble. Jon Moxley and Tony Khan are being sued by staff member Christopher Dispensa, as the latter was shoved by the former AEW World Champion and was injured. The incident took place in 2023, and he filed a lawsuit in June 2025. The case is currently being presented in federal court.AEW was asked to present details of its parent company in the previous hearing. They revealed Beatnik Investments LLC. as the parent company and chose not to reveal the actual names of the investors, wanting to keep them private. In an effort to prevent the names of the trustees from going public, they redacted them in the affidavit.As per Brandon Thurston, AEW hasn't provided the names and refused to submit the unredacted version of the affidavit. According to the federal court, they were warned that if the Jacksonville-based promotion doesn't reveal names, the case will be filed in Michigan state court.&quot;AEW today says it won't file an unredacted version of its filing that would disclose the trustees and beneficiaries behind Beatnik Investments LLC, the entity that controls AEW. The judge said he would remand this back to state court if AEW didn't disclose,&quot; he wrote.Tony Khan comments on the lawsuit concerning AEW and Jon MoxleyJon Moxley shoving a staff member might have been a mistake, and the Jacksonville-based promotion is now being questioned for the safety issues.While speaking on the All In: Texas media call, the AEW President said that the company's priority is everybody's safety.&quot;In this case, we really do care about the safety of everybody here, whether it’s the talent, fans, or people working backstage, in the truck, around the ring, the production team, and we all work together. That is first and foremost,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if this lawsuit has any effect on Jon Moxley's career in the future.