Tony Khan questioned about serious lawsuit filed against Jon Moxley and AEW

Tony Khan has broken his silence regarding the legal situation surrounding AEW and Jon Moxley. This has been a developing situation over the past month or so, and there has yet to be a resolution.
Christopher Dispensa, who briefly worked with the company in 2023, filed a lawsuit against the AEW World Champion and the company due to an incident in Moxley's steel cage match with Kenny Omega. In what was an unscripted moment, Mox shoved Dispensa, who was in his way at one moment, which reportedly led to physical injury.
Tony Khan was asked to comment on this during the media call for All In: Texas. He did not address this directly but instead commented on the safety of every staff member being of utmost importance. He mentioned how he could not comment on the current situation:
“I definitely can’t comment on pending litigation. In this case, we really do care about the safety of everybody here, whether it’s the talent, fans, or people working backstage, in the truck, around the ring, the production team, and we all work together. That is first and foremost. It’s a family of wrestlers, staff, and fans all working together to make these shows great 52 weeks a year. We all need each other. Beyond that, I can’t comment much on pending litigation.” [H/T Fightful]
AEW filed to move Jon Moxley's case to federal court
A few days ago, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reported an update on the legal case surrounding Jon Moxley. He mentioned how AEW has filed to move the case to federal court.
The document stating this can be seen in the post below.
"[All Elite Wrestling] filed today to move the Michigan state lawsuit from crew member Christopher Dispensa to federal court, citing diversity of citizenship and a claimed lien over $215k. Dispensa alleges he was injured during a 2023 AEW match when Jon Moxley (also a named defendant) shoved him," wrote Thurston.
There has yet to be a resolution regarding this legal case, but this situation is surely a matter of utmost importance for the company. It remains to be seen if they can end up with an amicable agreement with Christopher Dispensa.
