Huge new update on lawsuit filed against AEW and Jon Moxley ahead of All In 2025 - Reports

Recently, a lawsuit was filed against AEW and its current world champion Jon Moxley by a former production crew member who had been employed by the company. Now, an update has emerged on the proceedings just over a week ahead of the promotion's upcoming stadium show, All In: Texas.

Last month, an exclusive report revealed that Christopher Dispensa, a production worker who had been providing contract services to All Elite Wrestling through its tie with a production entity called Broadcast Service Group, had filed a civil lawsuit against the Jacksonville-based company and against Jon Moxley, alleging negligence, civil assault, and battery.

The suit stems from an incident that took place on the May 10, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite, which was main evented by a steel cage match between Mox and Kenny Omega. At one point during the bout, The Purveyor of Violence shoved Dispensa to the floor at the ringside area in an allegedly unplanned, unprompted spot, which supposedly caused the latter to sustain injuries to his neck and shoulders.

Now, a report from Brandon Thurston shared on X/Twitter has revealed that All Elite Wrestling filed to move Chris Dispensa's lawsuit, originally filed in the Wayne County Circuit Court in Michigan, to federal court this past Thursday. The reasons offered for the filing include a claimed lien exceeding $215,000 and diversity of citizenship, as all parties involved in the suit are from different states.

"[All Elite Wrestling] filed today to move the Michigan state lawsuit from crew member Christopher Dispensa to federal court, citing diversity of citizenship and a claimed lien over $215k. Dispensa alleges he was injured during a 2023 AEW match when Jon Moxley (also a named defendant) shoved him," wrote Thurston.

It remains to be seen how AEW will resolve its legal dispute with Dispensa moving forward.

Jon Moxley is set for a violent match at AEW All In

Jon Moxley is set to defend his world championship against 2025 Owen Hart Cup winner Adam Page at All In: Texas later this month. After The One True King choked out The Cowboy with a steel chain on June 25, the Virginia-native sent a defiant message to Mox and all of his allies - The Death Riders and The Young Bucks - this Wednesday, inviting them to intervene in their upcoming title fight. He issued a challenge to Moxley to do battle with him at All In 2025 in another Texas Death Match, a challenge the champion accepted after some hesitation.

It remains to be seen whether Hangman will be able to reclaim the AEW World Championship at the Globe Life Field stadium on July 12.

