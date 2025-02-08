Seth Rollins claims AEW does not have a "John Cena-level guy; compares former World Champion to controversial NBA trade

While AEW has managed to create and develop several stars, including some that have broken into the mainstream, many have pointed out that the company lacks a megastar like John Cena. WWE's Seth Rollins recently addressed this issue and also compared former AEW World Champion MJF to a controversial NBA trade that had just taken place.

In a conversation on XM Radio this week, Seth Rollins was asked if there was a WWE-AEW trade equivalent to the blockbuster Luka Dončić trade that took place between the NBA's LA Lakers, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks last week. Rollins usually doesn't comment on All Elite talent, but he claimed that in this case, Tony Khan's promotion doesn't feature anyone on the level of Lebron James or John Cena.

However, The Visionary pointed to MJF as an equivalent to Luka Dončić, an exciting young player that the Los Angeles Lakers expect to carry their franchise for years to come:

“I’ll make some headlines with this one. I don’t think there’s anybody in AEW that’s on that level if you’re looking at a LeBron, like a John Cena-level guy. So to be looking at a John Cena for, you know, an MJF, maybe. That’d be like, the deal Luka would be MJF. That’s that level. That’s how crazy that is," said Rollins.

MJF could be AEW's first mainstream megastar

Throughout his young career, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has turned plenty of heads in All Elite Wrestling. With even the competition giving him praise, MJF seems poised to become a top star in the wrestling business.

However, Friedman's dreams seemingly reach far beyond the ring. The 28-year-old recently returned from filming a major role in the upcoming movie Happy Gilmore 2, and this wasn't his first Hollywood project.

MJF already holds the record for the longest World Championship reign in All Elite Wrestling history, and he remains a popular act on weekly television. Whether the Long Island native will join names like John Cena and The Rock in Hollywood stardom remains to be seen.

