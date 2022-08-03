"I waited ten years" - Former WWE Superstar discloses gruesome move he brought back for his match against Seth Rollins (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins has had some of the best-received feuds during his run with WWE, and recently one of his WrestleMania opponents looked back at their bout and the move he hit to put the Superstar down.

Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam recently had an exclusive interview with Claudio Castagnoli. During the conversation, the ROH World Champion was asked if he had any rarely-used moves that he's waiting to unleash.

“No, I did that with the UFO and I waited ten years for it, and it was a pretty good moment to wait for. Me and Seth Rollins at Mania, so that’s – I mean, I may have something else in the works, who knows?" (04:39 onward)

Claudio Castagnoli was then asked if unleashing the UFO on Rollins after waiting for so long was more fun, and the star took the moment to praise his former WrestleMania opponent.

“It was [more fun] because it was the right time to do it and I’ve been holding off for such a long time, so it was just the perfect moment with the perfect opponent.” (04:56)

After his impressive victory over Rollins, Castagnoli unfortunately suffered a defeat to the star at Hell in a Cell, kicking off a feud that would end by September 2021.

Claudio Castagnoli thinks Seth Rollins is the Shawn Michaels of this decade

Shawn Michaels is arguably one of the greatest wrestlers of his time, picking up numerous names along his ride to the top, most notably Mr. WrestleMania. Due to his showstopping performances, the legend remains in the hearts and minds of many wrestling fans.

During the same interview, Claudio shared his honest opinion about Seth Rollins, comparing him to the legendary Shawn Michaels.

“I think Seth Rollins is definitely Mr. WrestleMania of this decade, and he’s arguably the best wrestler out there right now. What he’s been able to do at the level with any different opponent and how he’s been evolved has been absolutely fantastic and inspirational. He’s just really good - I think we’re both very good,” Claudio said. (5:08 onward)

Seth Rollins might not step into the ring against Claudio Castagonoli again, but their clashes will forever go down as some of WWE's best. Now that he's the ROH World Champion, could Claudio have a career that rivals that of Rollins?

