Seth Rollins seemingly pays tribute to major AEW star at WWE WrestleMania 39

Tonight at WWE WrestleMania 39, Seth Rollins seemingly paid tribute to one of the top AEW stars. The star in question is wrestling veteran Jeff Jarrett.

Over the past couple of years, The Visionary has made a name for himself with his unique fashion sense. Tonight, at WrestleMania 39, Rollins was set to battle the YouTube Sensation, The Maverick Logan Paul. While making his entrance, the former WWE Champion revealed his wrestling gear. The top was seemingly a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

Rollins has been on a losing streak lately and tonight's match against Logan Paul was a must-win. Both Paul and the Visionary put on a tough fight. The Maverick also got some assistance from his friend and business partner KSI.

Despite having the numbers game against him, Seth Rollins managed to overcome the odds. Towards the end of the match, he hit Paul with a vicious superkick and followed it with the Stomp and pinned him for the win.

By defeating YouTube sensation Logan Paul, Rollins has ended his dry spell at the Grandest Stage of Them All. At WrestleMania 36 Rollins lost his match against Kevin Owens. He missed the event due to an injury the following year. Last year The Visionary lost his match against the returning Cody Rhodes.

What was your reaction to the former Universal Champion defeating Logan Paul? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes