Seth Rollins surprisingly references AEW star to take a shot at CM Punk on WWE RAW

An AEW star was referenced by Seth Rollins during his promo segment with CM Punk on WWE RAW this past week. It was a reference related to Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling.

CM Punk opened this week's edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix and cut a scathing promo. The Second City Saint addressed getting betrayed by Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41 despite being his best friend. Seth Rollins showed up later and fired some shots at Punk. AEW star Jack Perry was also referenced in Rollins' promo.

At AEW All In 2023, Jack Perry took a major shot at Punk during his match by using real glass and saying "Cry me a river" on camera. This resulted in an infamous backstage altercation between Punk and Perry, which also led to Punk getting terminated from All Elite Wrestling. The incident stemmed from an episode of Collision earlier, where Perry wanted to smash the window of a rental car with a pipe, and Punk shot down the idea. The Scapegoat apparently did not take too kindly to it and took a shot at Punk during All In. The Visionary apparently recalled the same incident on RAW.

Rollins was explaining how Punk loves to come out and play the victim, while also saying "Cry me a river" in his promo, referencing his incident with Jack Perry in AEW.

Later in the segment on RAW, Seth Rollins ordered Bron Breakker to take out the Second City Saint in the ring. While Punk tried to fight back, he was outnumbered. Nevertheless, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso came to his aid and eventually evened the odds by taking out both Breakker and Rollins.

Drew McIntyre also took a shot at CM Punk through the AEW star

During their blood feud last year, Drew McIntyre fired shots at CM Punk through the AEW star, Jack Perry. McIntyre shocked everyone by sharing a picture with Perry on social media to infuriate Punk by reminding him of the All In 2023 incident. Drew also wrote the following in his post to fire shots:

"It’s a real photo, cry us a river," McIntyre wrote.

Punk will aim to get back at Seth Rollins for his comments as The Second City Saint and Sami Zayn face Rollins and Bron Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event.

