Seth Rollins takes a massive shot at Tony Khan and AEW on WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins has just referenced AEW and Tony Khan during his promo to begin tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. This was part of his final message to his WrestleMania opponents.

At The Showcase of The Immortals, The Visionary will take on Roman Reigns and CM Punk in a Triple Threat match which will be the Night One's main event.

Moments ago, Seth Rollins reacted to the fans chanting CM Punk's name tonight and mentioned how this was the reason The Straight Edge Superstar returned to wrestling, just not to WWE. He then alluded to Punk not returning to the ring for the fans, but because he was given a big, fat check, a shot at Tony Khan.

He went on to mention how the Chicago native would eventually burn that bridge too, and make his way back to WWE to collect another big, fat check. After all this, he'd go on to make comments about Roman Reigns next.

Ever since CM Punk returned to the business in AEW, Seth Rollins has not been a fan of his. Now that they are in the same company, he has made clear his hatred for him, and has taken every avenue to make this known. It remains to be seen if this Sunday he'll be able to conquer both these former world champions and prove he's the best among them.

