Seth Rollins and top WWE Superstars appear on AEW TV

Seth Rollins was mentioned on tonight's episode of AEW Rampage where the Ring of Honor Tag Team titles' history was talked about through a video package. ROH Commentator Ian Riccaboni did the honors and mentioned some former title holders, including Seth and several WWE Superstars.

MJF and Adam Cole recently expressed their interest in the titles and issued a challenge to Aussie Open. This challenge was for a match at the pre-show of All-In. If the match is made official, it would be the first match Better than You Bay-Bay will be featured in, as they will also be in the main event.

In the video package, several WWE Superstars were shown who previously competed for the promotion. Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and AJ Styles were either name-dropped or shown in the video.

The video package can be seen here.

Aside from Seth Rollins and the WWE Superstars, current AEW wrestlers were also shown on screen. The list included the likes of Claudio Castagnoli, CM Punk, The Young Bucks, Jay Briscoe, FTR, and The Hardy Boyz. They have all held or gone after the tag team titles within the last two decades.

