"You s*ck”- Former Universal Champion yells at wrestling fan wearing CM Punk's t-shirt

Seth Rollins took a massive dig at AEW's CM Punk during a live event show at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.

During the live event, Big E defeated Seth Rollins in a singles match. The aftermath saw the former Universal Champion staring at one of the guys in the audience, who was wearing a CM Punk t-shirt.

Seth Rollins didn't seem to take that too kindly as he yelled, 'you s*ck.' The gesture obviously could have possibly made the fan unhappy. However, current Money in the Bank holder Big-E reached out to that guy and shook his hand.

BIG E, however gave him a handshake #WWEDC — johan (@JohanNDaCut) September 12, 2021

Seth Rollins has often targeted CM Punk over the last couple of years. When The Straight Edge Superstar joined as an analyst on Fox's WWE Backstage show in 2019, The Architect called him out for a match with him.

Many believe that CM Punk joining a WWE-related show could lead to his return to the company.

Seth Rollins challenged CM Punk to a fight in 2019!

However, Fox stopped airing their show due to the Covid-19 pandemic. CM Punk has kept himself away from engaging in any Twitter beef with Seth Rollins.

Now that Punk has finally returned to the wrestling business in AEW, it is impossible to see him in a match with Seth Rollins for the foreseeable future. The latter may have reacted to that fan while staying in his character during the live event in DC.

CM Punk made a monumental return to the squared circle last week

Some HQ shots of CM Punk's entrance before getting to wrestle his first match back in 7 years at AEW All Out. Pics courtesy of @AEW. pic.twitter.com/pbixrQe1nD — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 6, 2021

CM Punk laced up his boots again for the first time since 2014 at AEW All Out when he faced Darby Allin in a singles match.

The Straight Edge Superstar managed to win his first match back. Although Punk looked a little rusty in the ring, Allin's high-flying ability eventually brought the best out of him. The former WWE superstar seems to be content in facing AEW's rising talents before jumping into the main event scene.

Punk has now kickstarted a new rivalry with Team Taz this past week on AEW Dynamite. With the Grand Slam special event in New York fast approaching, fans can expect to see CM Punk wrestle his second match against a member of Team Taz.

Do you think Seth Rollins' unwarranted gesture at the fan was intentional? What did you make of CM Punk's in-ring return? Sound off in the comments section below!

