"Seth will never stop crying," "Ultimate WWE gatekeeper" - Fans erupt after Seth Rollins takes a shot at CM Punk's controversial AEW run

CM Punk is set to main event his first WrestleMania against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19. The Visionary recently took a shot at The Second City Saint on the Not Just Football with Cam Heyward podcast, referencing his AEW run. Rollins' comments garnered varied reactions from fans.

Rollins recently claimed that Punk took money from "some billionaire's kid" to return to pro wrestling, potentially referring to AEW President Tony Khan. The Visionary claimed that The Best in the World only came back to WWE because the billionaire's kid wasn't paying him anymore.

“You take money from some billionaire's kid to come back to the business that you've forsaken and continue to try to tear down our company until that billionaire's kid doesn't want to pay you anymore, and now you want to come back and take our money and wave the flag,” said Rollins.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) shared some hilarious reactions to Rollins' comments on CM Punk. Some users claimed that the former Universal Champion "hated" Punk and was playing his character to perfection. Meanwhile, others felt that the promo wasn't relevant anymore.

Fans worldwide are really excited to see Punk and Seth Rollins go at it on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

CM Punk revealed that he had a minor health issue after wearing Seth Rollins' jacket

CM Punk rushed to the ring to save Paul Heyman from Seth Rollins last week on RAW. Punk and Rollins brawled until the latter hit him with a stomp. After the show went off-air, The Best in the World wore Rollins' jacket in a segment with comedian Bert Kreischer.

Punk later shared a clip of himself wearing Rollins' jacket and claimed that he got a terrible rash because of it.

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns engaged in another brawl on this week's RAW. Ultimately, Rollins took out both Punk and Reigns to close the show. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in Sin City at WrestleMania.

