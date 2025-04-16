  • home icon
  "Seth will never stop crying," "Ultimate WWE gatekeeper" - Fans erupt after Seth Rollins takes a shot at CM Punk's controversial AEW run

"Seth will never stop crying," "Ultimate WWE gatekeeper" - Fans erupt after Seth Rollins takes a shot at CM Punk's controversial AEW run

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Apr 16, 2025 10:52 GMT
CM Punk and Seth Rollins (Image via WWE.com)
CM Punk and Seth Rollins (Image via wwe.com)

CM Punk is set to main event his first WrestleMania against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19. The Visionary recently took a shot at The Second City Saint on the Not Just Football with Cam Heyward podcast, referencing his AEW run. Rollins' comments garnered varied reactions from fans.

Rollins recently claimed that Punk took money from "some billionaire's kid" to return to pro wrestling, potentially referring to AEW President Tony Khan. The Visionary claimed that The Best in the World only came back to WWE because the billionaire's kid wasn't paying him anymore.

“You take money from some billionaire's kid to come back to the business that you've forsaken and continue to try to tear down our company until that billionaire's kid doesn't want to pay you anymore, and now you want to come back and take our money and wave the flag,” said Rollins.
Fans on X (formerly Twitter) shared some hilarious reactions to Rollins' comments on CM Punk. Some users claimed that the former Universal Champion "hated" Punk and was playing his character to perfection. Meanwhile, others felt that the promo wasn't relevant anymore.

Fans react to Rollins' comments on Punk's AEW run (Image via X)
Fans react to Rollins' comments on Punk's AEW run (Image via X)

Fans worldwide are really excited to see Punk and Seth Rollins go at it on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

CM Punk revealed that he had a minor health issue after wearing Seth Rollins' jacket

CM Punk rushed to the ring to save Paul Heyman from Seth Rollins last week on RAW. Punk and Rollins brawled until the latter hit him with a stomp. After the show went off-air, The Best in the World wore Rollins' jacket in a segment with comedian Bert Kreischer.

Punk later shared a clip of himself wearing Rollins' jacket and claimed that he got a terrible rash because of it.

CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns engaged in another brawl on this week's RAW. Ultimately, Rollins took out both Punk and Reigns to close the show. It will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in Sin City at WrestleMania.

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

