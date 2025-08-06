Several AEW Stars Announced for First-Time-Ever Match Outside Tony Khan's Promotion

AEW is rolling through the summer months with increased momentum, but that hasn't stopped some of its wrestlers from grabbing more opportunities outside the company. The trio of QT Marshall, Satnam Singh, and Jeff Jarrett was recently announced for a first-time ever match at an independent event.None of the three men has been featured much in All Elite Wrestling lately, and the company's talent are usually free to take bookings by smaller promotions. While several AEW stars have competed for Atlanta-based 1FW before, this will be Jarrett's first appearance for the company.It's also the first time the three have ever teamed up for a trios match. 1FW took to Instagram to announce that Marshall, Singh, and Jarrett will face Jimmy Wild, Tommy Mars, and Parker Li at the Back to School Bash event on August 16. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe company is also offering meet &amp; greet packages for Satnam Singh and Jeff Jarrett. Fans can catch the event at the West Jackson Middle School in Jefferson, GA, on August 16.Vince Russo says AEW's Jeff Jarrett once &quot;beat the crap&quot; out of himJeff Jarrett is a bona fide wrestling legend. The WWE Hall of Famer has also put in work for WCW, TNA, and AAA. He was even a Bullet Club member. However, Vince Russo once criticized him for his &quot;phony&quot; moves.The former WWE head writer told the story on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW. He revealed that he'd called Jarrett out on his in-ring work and, weeks later, received a beating from the legend.&quot;We were at his house once and I said something about the work and I'm like, Jeff [Jarrett], it looks phony. Can you guys not hit each other without hurting each other? I mean, you've been doing this for years and years, I can't believe that big guys can actually hit each other without hurting each other. Bro, about two weeks later, I had a a fight around the asylum in Nashville. Bro, Jeff beat the ever loving crap out of me.&quot;At 58 years old, Jarrett has slowed the pace of his in-ring career, but he still contributes backstage in AEW. Whether the Hall of Famer hangs up his boots this year remains to be seen.