Vince Russo recalls when he had a real-life fight with current AEW star (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has been a veteran of the professional wrestling industry. The 64-year-old has huge experience in the field and began his career back in 1992, starting with what was then known as the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).
He has had tenures with various wrestling promotions like WWE, WCW, and TNA. He has spent time with a lot of huge names in the industry, including current AEW star Jeff Jarrett. The 58-year-old's time, both in WWE and TNA, overlapped with Vince Russo's time in the companies.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo recently revealed that he once got into a real-life fist fight with Jarrett. He said he chimed in to give some tips to Jarrett about fighting on screen, as he felt his work looked phony.
"We were at his house once and I said something about the work and I'm like, Jeff [Jarrett], it looks phony. Can you guys not hit each other without hurting each other? I mean, you've been doing this for years and years, I can't believe that big guys can actually hit each other without hurting each other. Bro, about two weeks later, I had a a fight around the asylum in Nashville. Bro, Jeff beat the ever loving crap out of me." [38:15 onwards]
Jeff Jarrett was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018, recognizing his contributions to the promotion. He is a six-time Intercontinental Champion and is also a one-time tag team champion within the company. Since 2022, he has been part of the AEW roster and has been on an entertaining run in the promotion.
