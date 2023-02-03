Shahid Khan allegedly saw AEW as Tony Khan "blowing" his inheritance money

Tony Khan launched AEW in 2019, founding the promotion alongside his billionaire father Shahid Khan and wrestlers Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks. However, not everyone was entirely convinced by the project to begin with.

AEW has since become the first major alternative product to WWE since WCW closed its doors over two decades ago. The two promotions have gone head-to-head on weekly TV, fought for major signings, and taken a number of on-screen digs both veiled and unveiled.

After almost four years of operation, AEW has expanded into Wednesday and Friday night TV with its Dynamite and Rampage programs. Add to that a live event schedule, as announced by the company last night.

Bloomberg covered AEW and Tony Khan in a profile feature, during which it was revealed that Shahid Khan hadn't shared TK's faith in the project. The younger Khan even recalled a time when his father suggested he was blowing his inheritance.

“He ended up saying something along the lines of ‘I guess you’re going to inherit half of this money, and if you want to start blowing it now, fine." - Tony Khan said.

Businessweek @BW INTERNATIONAL COVER: Tony Khan's All-Elite Wrestling is ascending as WWE is in chaos trib.al/MrD9mds INTERNATIONAL COVER: Tony Khan's All-Elite Wrestling is ascending as WWE is in chaos trib.al/MrD9mds https://t.co/83cCskejUS

It was noted that Shahid Khan declined to talk to the publication. The father and son pairing haven't just worked together in wrestling – TK also operates as a Director for both Fulham FC and the Jacksonville Jaguars, both sports teams owned by his father.

AEW co-founder Cody Rhodes is due to main event WWE WrestleMania 39

As noted previously, Khan launched All Elite Wrestling alongside Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks, who have served as on-screen talent and Executive Vice Presidents.

However, only the trio of Omega and The Bucks remain in their roles after Cody Rhodes departed the promotion to return to WWE last year. Rhodes was the first major departure to head in the other direction after the likes of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson defected from WWE in 2021.

Now, Rhodes is due to main event this upcoming WrestleMania. Returning from a torn pectoral, he entered at number 30 and won the Royal Rumble match. He is now expected to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

How long have you followed All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes