Shahid Khan's AEW debut was "unfortunate," but he was left "amazed," according to Tony Khan

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently broke his silence on the surprising appearance of his father, Shahid Khan, during last week's edition of Dynamite.

Last week on Dynamite, Tony Khan suffered a vicious attack at the hands of Jack Perry and The Young Bucks. Following the attack, Tony's father, Shahid Khan, made his on-screen debut, as the business tycoon came to the ring to check on the AEW honcho.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Tony Khan admitted that his dad has become a fan of AEW, and while it was unfortunate that he had to appear under such circumstances, his presence meant a lot to the AEW CEO.

"It's one of those things that's amazed my dad [Shahid Khan]. He was not a big wrestling fan coming into this, and he's become a fan of AEW, and he really enjoys watching it. He obviously was at the show last week, as everybody saw when he came out at the end of Dynamite to check on me, and I love having him at the shows. It's unfortunate that's the way he had to come out and make his first appearance on AEW Dynamite, but it meant a lot that he came out to check on me, and it's cool that fans were so happy to see him," said Tony Khan. [7:27-7:59]

Tony Khan said his father embodied the American Dream

During the same interview, Tony Khan lavished high praise on his father, Shahid Khan, revealing how the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team owner was a great success story.

Khan further claimed that his father embodied the true American dream. For those unaware, Shahid Khan is the wealthiest Pakistani-origin entrepreneur, with a net worth of around $12.1 billion. The business tycoon owns the English Premier League club Fulham, the NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars, and the automotive manufacturing company Flex-N-Gate. He is also the co-owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

"He's [Shahid Khan] one of the biggest names and most important people in professional football and to me. He's one of the greatest success stories, and he embodies what the American dream is all about: for somebody to come here with basically nothing and build up everything he has from scratch, and I'm very blessed to be a part of it!'' said Tony. [7:59-8:19]

It will be interesting to see if Shahid Khan makes another appearance on AEW TV in the coming weeks.

