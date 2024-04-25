Who is Shahid Khan? Meet AEW President Tony Khan's father who made his Dynamite debut

Shahid Khan, the co-owner of AEW and Tony Khan's father, made his Dynamite debut after The Elite and Jack Perry attacked TK in the final segment of Wednesday's Dynamite. Shahid Khan appeared on the post-show to check on his son.

Shahid Khan is the wealthiest person of Pakistani Origin, with a net worth of $12.1 billion, making him one of the richest people in the world. The 73-year-old businessman owns the automotive manufacturing company Flex-N-Gate, the English Premier League club Fulham, and the NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 73-year-old businessman is the co-owner of AEW, and his son Tony Khan is its CEO and president.

Shahid Khan had never appeared before in AEW Dynamite or any other premium event, and it remains to be seen if he will make an appearance next week to address The Elite's assault on his son.

Jack Perry and The Elite address the attack on Tony Khan

Jack Perry and The Elite stunned the wrestling world when they attacked AEW boss Tony Khan at the end of Wednesday's Dynamite.

Perry and the Young Bucks addressed the attack on Khan, saying they wanted to get AEW back on track, while Jack Perry said he took revenge after Tony Khan suspended him following his altercation with CM Punk at All In 2023.

"You took eight months of my career, and you just got what was coming to you," Jack Perry said. "When we came back, we said we were here to put AEW back on track. It’s time to change the world, and what you just saw out there unfortunately for Tony, the best boss I’ve ever worked for by the way, that was just us trying to get this place back to what it was supposed to be. And that was our final play. The Elite has arrived," Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks said. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Khan has yet to react to what happened at Dynamite, but we should expect him to return next week to confront Jack Perry and The Elite.

