Shane McMahon's WWE concept criticised by AEW star: "It just fizzled out"

Former WWE star and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon played a major executive role in the promotion a few years ago. He had many ideas in his mind, among which was the RAW Underground concept in 2020. AEW star Marina Shafir also participated in the program and recently opened up about the concept.

The Problem is currently part of the Death Riders and has been presented as a star who protects AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at any cost. Apart from AEW, she has been a major part of Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, which started in 2019.

While speaking on the Talk Is Jericho podcast with Chris Jericho, Marina Shafir claimed that Shane McMahon's RAW Underground tried to duplicate Bloodsport with the 'no ropes to the ring' concept. She also claimed that the idea didn't last long and it "fizzled out."

"Underground was like Shane McMahon’s fight club. They tried to rip off Josh’s Bloodsport and do the no ropes thing. It was interesting. When I did it, the s**t was fun. I got to wrestle one chick, and it was kind of a squash match, and it was nothing like my Bloodsport stuff. The production is different. It was just different. I got squash one girl, and then we did a run-in with Nia Jax, and it just fizzled out. Fizzled out, and COVID happened not too far after that," she said. [H/T - Fightful]

Shocking revelation on Shane McMahon's connection with AEW

The former WWE star and Executive was seen in a meeting with Tony Khan a few months back, which led to fans thinking that Shane is on his way to AEW.

While speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman revealed that Tony ghosted McMahon after the latter asked for AEW's equity.

"You remember that picture that surfaced with Shane McMahon meeting with Tony Khan? And there was speculation that he would want to come into AEW. And all of a sudden, all that talk just went away. Well, I have it on good authority that Shane McMahon asked for the world. He asked for equity in the company, and he asked to come in and run the entire show. And it's probably the first time I said to myself, 'I actually agree with Tony Khan ghosting him.' Because Tony ghosted Shane, it wasn't the other way around," he said.

It will be interesting to see what happens next and whether McMahon will have a role in AEW.

