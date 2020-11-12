Shaq teased on AEW Dynamite; identity of new female star who interrupted Cody Rhodes

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite had a few surprises on it. Not only did PAC return to confront Eddie Kingston, but Shaq was also teased on the show for a possible future appearance. What made things even more confusing was that Shaq was teased by a new female AEW talent, who had not been seen on Dynamite previously.

Jade Cargill made her way out to the ring during Cody Rhodes' promo. Cody Rhodes had come out after he lost the AEW TNT Championship at AEW: Full Gear. Cody Rhodes cut a promo on not cashing in his rematch against Darby Allin. He revealed he wanted to face MJF, instead. However, before he could finish, he was interrupted by Jade Cargill.

According to a report by PW Insider, Jade Cargill is a 28-year-old professional wrestler, who has recently begun her training. She also has a background in college basketball. Cargill was seen ringside for AEW events regularly but was never seen as a competitor.

Cargill is also known for her work cosplaying Storm from the X-Men.

Cargill came out and cut Cody Rhodes off, saying that Cody Rhodes had termed himself as a giant killer but had not defeated the top giant of all. She said that the 'giant' was angry with Cody Rhodes for calling himself a giant killer. While leaving, she revealed that Shaq was the giant that she was talking about.

Shaq teased on AEW Dynamite during Cody Rhodes segment

Jade Cargill revealed that she was representing Shaq, but before she could say more about it, she was interrupted by Brandi Rhodes, who was less than happy with her interrupting Cody Rhodes. She cut a promo on Cargill, admonishing her thoroughly, but Cargill did not may her any mind and even spanked her behind after she turned around. Brandi had to be physically separated from her after that by officials.

According to PW Insider, NBA Legend Shaq has been teasing an appearance on AEW ever since he signed a deal with Turner Sports. Shaq was also at AEW: Full Gear. It appears that he may be connected with AEW going forward.