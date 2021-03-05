Shaquille O'Neal updates fans on his health after being sent through two tables on AEW Dynamite

Shaquille O'Neal has provided the fans with an update following his AEW debut on this week's Dynamite. The NBA Legend teamed up with Jade Cargill to take on Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Shaq put on a stellar performance during the mixed-tag team match and was involved in many entertaining spots.

Shaquille O'Neal showed off his athleticism in the ring and was involved in an exciting spot where he was driven through a couple of tables by Cody Rhodes towards the end of the match. Despite this, Shaq and Cargill were able to get the win on this week's show.

The Basketball Legend has now provided an update on his general health in NBA on TNT and said that he was feeling fine after his spot on AEW Dynamite with Cody Rhodes.

Update from @NBAonTNT on @SHAQ. He's doing a lot better than the tables pic.twitter.com/RaUWPam8Vn — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 5, 2021

His fellow NBA on TNT analysts Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson were very impressed by his performance inside the squared circle. They gave him an ovation as a show of respect for his AEW debut.

Shaquille O'Neal has made several appearances in professional wrestling

This isn't the first time Shaquille O'Neal has been involved with a pro-wrestling company. He has made several appearances across promotions like WWE, WCW, and IMPACT Wrestling before his bow on AEW Dynamite.

He is fondly remembered in WWE for his altercations with The Big Show. Shaq and the WWE Legend first butted heads in 2009 when the Basketball Legend was the guest host for Monday Night RAW.

This led to an iconic WrestleMania moment in 2016 when the two men confronted each other during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Advertisement

11 years ago today, Shaq vs The Big Show on Monday Night Raw! pic.twitter.com/7w6zHQtuJh — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 27, 2020

There was talk of a possible match between the two giants at WrestleMania 33, but the plans were unfortunately scrapped. The Big Show is now in AEW working under his original name, Paul Wight. We could see both men go head-to-head in the near future.

What do you think of a potential match between Shaquille O'Neal and The Big Show? Let us know down below.