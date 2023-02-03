Shawn Michaels discloses backstage reaction to 2-time Intercontinental Champion's WWE return 

WWE legend Shawn Michaels has been working as the promotion's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for quite some time now. As such, the Heart Break Kid has some insight into what's happening behind the scenes and recently spoke on William Regal's return.

The Gentleman Villain shocked fans around the world when he departed from AEW after less than a year, despite founding the popular Blackpool Combat Club stable. Now that the veteran is back in WWE, Michaels has shared what the locker room thinks about him.

During a press conference hosted by Shawn Michaels ahead of NXT Vengeance Day, the WWE legend spoke on the attitude towards William Regal now that he's returned.

"He hasn’t been down here a bunch, obviously because he’s been busy, but at the same time, [we are] thrilled. Again, for us, it’s having him home where he belongs. Obviously, he’s always welcome here at the PC, but quite honestly, it was a very nice homecoming for all of us to get to see him." (H/T PWMania)

William Regal was recently spotted backstage alongside Triple H and Bruce Prichard during the recent WWE RAW XXX show.

Shawn Michaels also spoke on his perception of how well William Regal is readjusting to WWE

William Regal's tenure in NXT reestablished him as a top name in pro wrestling, as he gained the respect of a new generation of fans. Notably, those who have been happy to see him back in the promotion have wondered if he'll return as the NXT General Manager.

Michaels continued, briefly speaking on how Regal has been handling his new role in WWE.

"He’s one we consider an O.G. here, and obviously more than anything it is, it’s when the real-life stuff all matters to us. He’s comfortable back home, and we’re looking forward to having him down here on a more regular basis. He’s still getting his feet wet in his new role, but he knows the invitation is always open down here and he’s welcome any time.” (H/T PWMania)

Unfortunately, William Regal won't be returning as an onscreen presence for the remainder of the year due to his AEW non-compete clause. Even after that, Regal might instead focus on his son's future and accompany him as his manager. Either way, fans will simply have to be patient.

