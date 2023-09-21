Shawn Michaels namedropped following nod to iconic match on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho's four-years-in-the-making match took place tonight at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. This was a mentor vs. protégé match, which would act as a cathartic experience and a way for them to let out all they've been holding back.

Jericho did his usual entrance accompanied by his usual Judas theme song. Sammy Guevara, on the other hand, had special plans for his. The lights went out, and Guevara came out wearing a light-up jacket similar to the one Chris Jericho has worn throughout the big moments of his career.

Aside from his gear, the Spanish God came out to his theme song being performed live by rapper Monteasy. AEW commentator Excalibur shared some interesting information about Guevara's entrance after he got to talk to him earlier today.

Excalibur revealed that the jacket he wore for the entrance was inspired by the one Jericho wore during his entrance for his match vs. Shawn Michaels 20 years ago at WrestleMania 19. He also revealed that Sammy watched Jericho while growing up and was inspired by him.

Expand Tweet

Tonight is definitely a possible passing of the torch moment, as Guevara – who can be considered a major component of AEW's future – is taking on a world-renowned multi-time champion in Chris Jericho.

What were your reactions to Sammy Guevara's entrance at Grand Slam? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star