"She wouldn't be 53-0" - WWE veteran picks surprising name to end Jade Cargill's undefeated streak in AEW (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently named a surprising AEW star who could possibly hand Jade Cargill her first loss in the promotion.

Cargill made her All Elite Wrestling debut in November 2020 and has been on a tear ever since. She is yet to suffer a pinfall or submission loss, with her record currently at 53-0. Her most recent victory came against Vertvixen on the Slam Dunk edition of Rampage.

While speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Dutch Mantell said that a lack of credible opponents is the reason why Jade Cargill is on an unprecedented run in AEW. He then suggested that Willow Nightingale could be the one to finally end The Baddies leader's undefeated streak.

"You know what she [Jade Cargill] needs? She needs an opponent. She wouldn't be 53-0, who's gonna (...) but I have the opponent to beat her. That Willow [Nightingale] girl. The fans like her. Now she is a big girl, but people love her," said Dutch Mantell. [5:24-6:00]

The voting lines for the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards are open now! Make your picks here right now!

Jade Cargill recently named some of the opponents she wants to face in AEW

While speaking during her interview with ComicBook.com, the TBS Champion expressed her desire to go after the AEW Women's World Championship in the foreseeable future.

Cargill stated that she is ready for dream feuds against the likes of Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, Saraya, and Toni Storm in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I believe it's time for me to start having storylines with a Britt Baker, or Jamie Hayter, or a Saraya, or Toni Storm and working those storylines. I know I can do it. I have the charisma to do it. If you stand me next to any of these ladies, the work, the look and the aura of who I am speaks for itself."

It will be interesting to see when Tony Khan books Jade Cargill in a feud for the top women's title in All Elite Wrestling and who eventually ends her streak in the promotion.

Do you think Cargill should win the AEW Women's World Title in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use exclusive quotes from the article.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes