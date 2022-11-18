"She should be crying" - Bully Ray predicts former Divas Champion to lose her in-ring debut at AEW Full Gear 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has called for AEW star Saraya to lose her first match in five years at Full Gear as he feels she doesn't need to win to get over with the fans.

The former WWE Divas Champion debuted for AEW at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite in September 2022, but there was a lot of talk surrounding her health and whether or not she could be able to wrestle.

All of those doubts were put to rest when Saraya announced on a recent episode of Dynamite that she had been medically cleared and challenged Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. to a match at Full Gear.

But how will the match play out? Speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray suggested that Saraya should be on the losing end of the contest as she should be focused on having a great match.

"You have Saraya fighting from underneath, there is no way in hell with the amount of matches that Britt Baker has had and at the level that Britt Baker is performing right now, I don’t believe Saraya should be able to hang with Britt as well as the Saraya from five years ago. Have her fighting from underneath, they have an absolutely great match, Britt Baker goes over. Saraya should be crying, she should be crying because it’s her first match back," said Bully Ray. [From 7:11 to 7:43]

Going along with Saraya ending the night in tears, the WWE Hall of Famer compared her to Rocky from the first Rocky film, meaning that the performance should be more important than the result:

"Saraya to me is Rocky in Rocky One right now, because coming back after that five year hiatus and the severity of her injury, what she should want right now, the number one thing she should want right now is to have a great match. Win or lose, just get that one great match under your belt, one good match under your belt, and there she is crying." [From 7:44 to 8:25]

Saraya and Britt Baker isn't the only women's match at AEW Full Gear 2022

One of the biggest criticisms that AEW has faced is that its women's division has not had enough of a platform to showcase the level of talent that is on its roster. However, that won't be the case at Full Gear, as 30% of the show's main card has been dedicated to the ladies of AEW.

Outside of Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Saraya's grudge match, the Interim AEW Women's Championship will be on the line as former friends collide when Toni Storm takes on Jamie Hayter.

Another women's match at Full Gear will determine the true TBS Champion, as Jade Cargill looks to finally get her belt back around her waist as Nyla Rose stole it at the fourth Battle of the Belts event in October.

Will you be watching Full Gear this weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit Busted Open Radio and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes