"She dethrones Jade [Cargill] at Revolution" - Twitter convinced of 6-time WWE Women's Champion debuting to end AEW star's undefeated streak 

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is soon approaching her one-year anniversary as the title holder. Still, fans online believe that a former WWE Women's Champion could be the one to end her title reign and her undefeated streak.

The woman in question is Sasha Banks, who, at the turn of the new year, will be free to roam the wrestling world. At the time of writing, it appears that New Japan Pro Wrestling will be Sasha's first stop on her post-WWE tour.

Coupled with the idea that she could debut on AEW on January 11th as Saraya's mystery partner, Twitter user @MannyTheHooper produced a graphic of Banks holding both the AEW and IWGP Women's Championships.

This spawned a lot of conversation on the social media platform, with some fans thinking that it would be very likely that Sasha Banks could become the AEW Women's Champion upon her arrival. However, others think it will take a little bit more time.

WrestleDrop @wrestle_drop @MannyTheHooper She'll probably get injured or walk out before it can happen. @MannyTheHooper She'll probably get injured or walk out before it can happen.

🫥* @MookieRhodes @MannyTheHooper Yes that happens not immediately but it happens @MannyTheHooper Yes that happens not immediately but it happens

Domingo Jordan @DomingoJordan6 @MannyTheHooper Well see tbh i had to see it to believe it @MannyTheHooper Well see tbh i had to see it to believe it

Ja'Quan Loggins @airsickwave62 @MannyTheHooper Tbh knowing TK he would actually do it and I would love it @MannyTheHooper Tbh knowing TK he would actually do it and I would love it

Steven Money @stevenamoney @MannyTheHooper I don't know, but I'd be down for it. She could help raise the division to another level. @MannyTheHooper I don't know, but I'd be down for it. She could help raise the division to another level.

One common thread of discussion that came about during the talk of whether Banks could win the big one in All Elite Wrestling was a dream match against Jade Cargill. Wrestling fans seemed to agree that Sasha could be the right person to end Jade's TBS Championship reign, while others saw the opportunity as better suited for a younger star.

El Hijo del KANEKI | WP | LNG @MannyTheHooper Why would Sasha beat Jade for the tv title ? Sasha needs to be in that world title picture with the hoopers Why would Sasha beat Jade for the tv title ? Sasha needs to be in that world title picture with the hoopers

P*eps #MaikaStyle🍧 @P__Wrestling @MannyTheHooper Also, I think Jade's rub is way too big to "waste" it on someone who doesn't need it. @MannyTheHooper Also, I think Jade's rub is way too big to "waste" it on someone who doesn't need it.

El Hijo del KANEKI | WP | LNG @MannyTheHooper @P__Wrestling I don’t know if it’s big but it would be a waste to give that spot to Sasha. That’s like giving Kevin Nash the rub from ending Goldberg streak @P__Wrestling I don’t know if it’s big but it would be a waste to give that spot to Sasha. That’s like giving Kevin Nash the rub from ending Goldberg streak

Brandon McMullen @BrandonMcMull20 @MannyTheHooper I doubt but her beating Jade is Definitely more likely @MannyTheHooper I doubt but her beating Jade is Definitely more likely

Average Wrestling Enjoyer @WrestlinEnjoyer

And to be fair, that streak ending has Statlander's name written on it. It's HERS. @MannyTheHooper Yea plus that TBS title streak is made to establish a future star, not to have Jade's spotlight stolen by a most famous already established wrestler.And to be fair, that streak ending has Statlander's name written on it. It's HERS. @MannyTheHooper Yea plus that TBS title streak is made to establish a future star, not to have Jade's spotlight stolen by a most famous already established wrestler.And to be fair, that streak ending has Statlander's name written on it. It's HERS.

Jobernation appreciation society @fretestarik1 @MannyTheHooper Because she is the only woman who can beat jade in a believable way. Jamie has already a future programm. @MannyTheHooper Because she is the only woman who can beat jade in a believable way. Jamie has already a future programm.

QQ ⭐ @hbkpuroresu El Hijo del KANEKI | WP | LNG @MannyTheHooper Why would Sasha beat Jade for the tv title ? Sasha needs to be in that world title picture with the hoopers Why would Sasha beat Jade for the tv title ? Sasha needs to be in that world title picture with the hoopers It’s crazy to think that the fans would turn on her as soon as she wins the world title. I can see it coming a mile away 🫡 twitter.com/mannythehooper… It’s crazy to think that the fans would turn on her as soon as she wins the world title. I can see it coming a mile away 🫡 twitter.com/mannythehooper…

AEW Revolution 2023 will take place on March 5th in San Fransisco, California

If there is one market where All Elite Wrestling is tackling head-on in 2023, it's the West Coast, with California playing host to a number of high-profile events in the first quarter of the new year.

On top of All Elite Wrestling returning to Los Angeles on January 11th, as well as making their debut at the legendary Cow Palace in San Francisco, the company will make its pay-per-view debut in the state of California on March 5th.

The fourth annual Revolution pay-per-view will be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with the fallout of the event taking place in Sacramento, another place that AEW will be visiting for the first time.

Jade Cargill didn't compete for the last time All Elite Wrestling visited the state of California. However, she did compete on the previous Revolution event as she made her first pay-per-view defense of the TBS Championship against Tay Conti.

Will Jade Cargill be the TBS Champion by the time Revolution rolls around? Let us know in the comments section below!

Could The Bloodline get a new member soon? This man is a powerhouse. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes