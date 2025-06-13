"She should be fired," "TK failed her" - Fans in shock after AEW star no-sells and immediately walks out after match at Summer Blockbuster 2025

Fans want AEW President Tony Khan to take action on a star after a surprising incident on Summer Blockbuster. When a wrestler is booked to win, their opponent has a major role, apart from taking the pin. They need to sell the finishing move as being devastating. The same rule goes for submission moves. However, Queen Aminata did the exact opposite.

At SummerSlam Blockbuster, the Jacksonville-based promotion's newest signee Thekla wrestled her second match in the company against Queen Aminata. The Toxic Spider impressed many fans with her impactful debut. Interestingly, Aminata has also been one of the most promising stars in the locker room, she has been putting in great matches every time she enters the squared circle.

The duo had a stiff match this Wednesday. After a hard-hitting back-and-forth, Thekla managed to pick up a massive victory by making Aminata submit. Despite winning the match, the Toxic Spider held onto the submission hold, which is known as the classic heel move. Shockingly, the 32-year-old shrugged off the winning star and did not sell the move, and simply walked away.

Fans then speculated if there was heat between the two stars. Many of them also wanted Tony Khan to take action against Queen Aminata, while some suggested that she was frustrated because Khan had failed her.

You can take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Queen Aminata and Thekla's interaction

Thekla was interested in signing with AEW way before her free agency

AEW and WWE both were interested in the Toxic Spider when she was announced as a free agent. However, it seems like she had decided to become All Elite way before.

In an interview from early 2024, Thekla praised the Jacksonville-based promotion and its creative freedom.

“AEW is really cool because they give people a lot of freedom, you know what I mean? I feel like the product is still developing, and there’s space for everything and for a lot of creative people, too. Yeah. So that’s it. That’s really something that I would like to look into,” she said.

Check out her comments in the video below:

After such an impactful start, it will be interesting to see who the Toxic Spider's next victim could be in All Elite Wrestling.

