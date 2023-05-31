"She'll divorce me" - AEW personality says his wife will leave him if he even thinks about returning to WWE

An AEW personality has recently opened up about their contractual situation and admitted that if they chose to leave All Elite Wrestling and join WWE, their wife would divorce them.

The personality in question is Tony Schiavone, who has been with AEW since the first episode of Dynamite in 2019 and has since become an important part of the company both on and off-screen.

Speaking on the latest edition of the "What Happened When" podcast, Tony talked about his contract situation where he denied the comical rumor of being given a lifetime deal with All Elite Wrestling before admitting when his current deal expires.

"That's a f**king lie unless my life ends by April next year. There is no guarantee that they're going to re-sign me. That's how I approach life: no guarantees. Klondike Bill told me one time, 'The job is a day-to-day thing, Tony.' That's how I approach my life." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Schiavone was asked about a potential move to WWE, a company he hasn't worked for since 1990. However, it seems a move back to the Stamford-based promotion will never be on the cards for Tony, thanks to his wife Lois.

"No, it's well-established here at the Schiavone household that, Lois Schiavone has said if I even think about going to the WWE, she'll divorce me!" (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Tony Schiavone will be on commentary this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

With Tony Schiavone under contract until April 2024, AEW fans will get to hear him on commentary for at least another year, including this week on Dynamite, where fans will witness the aftermath of Double or Nothing.

Fans will be hearing from Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis after their shocking actions in the "Anarchy in the Arena" match between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club. President Tony Khan is also set to make a huge announcement regarding the first episode of Collision on June 17th.

Only one match has been announced at the time of writing, as Chris Jericho and Saraya will face Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Adam Cole in a mixed tag team match. More matches are set to be announced before the show goes live.

Are you watching Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes