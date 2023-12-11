“She might be out of a job soon,” says Toni Storm after impersonating top AEW personality 

Toni Storm was recently spotted doing the usual routines of a certain AEW personality. She even claimed that she could do all of this and better. This would be backstage reporter Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young).

For some time now, Paquette has been working as a backstage interviewer for the promotion, something she has been doing even during her time in WWE. This allowed her to be up close and personal with the stars of the promotion, even sometimes getting involved in their shenanigans. She has also been the go-to for running panels and pre-shows.

Ahead of this week's edition of AEW Rampage, RJ City and Toni Storm were there to provide the run-down before the show. The AEW Women's Champion tried her best to play the role of Renee Paquette, who was usually the one who was present. She then claimed that she could do the job better than her.

"I can't believe this is what that Renee (Paquette) does. She might be out of a job soon," Toni said.

Toni Storm's next challenger revealed

On Dynamite a few days ago, Toni Storm had her first title defense as a three-time AEW Women's Champion. She was challenged by Skye Blue.

Despite the valiant effort by the challenger, Storm made use of smart tactics to defend the title. While she was celebrating her victory in the ring, she was surprised by a returning star.

The inaugural AEW Women's Champion Riho made her first appearance in around eight months. She quickly came into the ring and went at it with Storm. Her actions may indicate that she wanted the next shot at the title.

Just when Storm thought she had gotten rid of her previous challengers for good, another star has now stood up to the champion and intends to take her title away from her once more.

