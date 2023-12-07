Toni Storm left stunned as former AEW Women’s Champion returns to Dynamite after lengthy absence

A former AEW Women's Champion has returned to the promotion after almost six months. The star in question is Riho.

The December 6 edition of Dynamite was live from Montreal. The episode featured Toni Storm defending her title against Skye Blue.

After Storm retained the women's championship, Riho made her long-awaited return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"#RIHO is back and wants the #AEW Women’s World Championship! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!" shared All Elite Wrestling on Twitter.

The last time fans saw the inaugural women's champion on TV was in April when she battled Jamie Hayter for the title in a losing effort.

Disco Inferno criticized a recent segment of Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Toni Storm has been praised for her "Timeless" gimmick.

While many applaud Storm for her efforts, Inferno didn't like the gimmick. Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco talked about the current women's champion repeating the same things weekly.

“Ok, she has been acting crazy, right? So she set up her silent film, and for some reason, they did the picture in a picture... So, this did not air in a picture in a picture on Hulu. This aired in radio, right? Bro, this was cringe. Like she was acting weird and manic and stuff, but it went on for way too long. They came back later in the show and did a part two, where she kind of did the exact same thing. She was acting weird and stuff and just by herself," said Disco Inferno.

Toni Storm won the women's title at the Full Gear event by defeating Hikaru Shida. Riho and Storm have battled once in singles action in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

